KDM supports Hajiji, GRS to continue to lead state govt



KOTA KINABALU (Nov 26): Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (Parti KDM) supports Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor and the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to continue to lead the Sabah State Government.

Its deputy president, Datuk Wetrom Bahanda, said this is in line with the stance of Hajiji and the GRS government which supports Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Unity Government.

“During a special meeting with the PM led by party president Datuk Peter Anthony on Friday, the PM expressed his support for Hajiji to continue to lead and govern Sabah in line with GRS’s support for the Unity Government

“Thus Parti KDM and its assemblymen support Hajiji and GRS to continue to govern and lead the Sabah.

“The GE15 just concluded and we don’t want too much politics, because now is the time for the Unity Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is also supported by Barisan Nasional (BN) GRS, Parti KDM and other parties together to develop the country, state and people,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Hajiji who is also GRS chairman, on Thursday expressed confidence that the state and federal governments can work closely together to realise various aspects of development, including efforts to restore Sabah’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).