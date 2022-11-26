Kuching man injured in single-vehicle accident

KUCHING (Nov 26): A 34-year-old man suffered injuries to his face and head after being involved in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Bukit Siol near Masjid Jamek here at 12.36am today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the driver had exited the vehicle upon their arrival at the scene.

It is believed the driver lost control of his vehicle before it struck the road’s curb, causing it to flip over twice.

The victim was sent for medical treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital by paramedics from the Ministry of Health.

At the scene, personnel from the Petra Jaya fire station conducted a clean-up to ensure the area was free from debris or oil spills.

The whole operation ended at 1.12am.