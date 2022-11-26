Lam Thye urges unity govt, opposition to act in line with democratic principles

KUCHING (Nov 26): Malaysian Unity Foundation (MUF) trustee Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye believes that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s choice of federal cabinet members will be those with competency, integrity and performance-oriented.

When contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday, Lee said this based on the principles that Anwar has been fighting for, while expressing hope to see a lean, effective federal cabinet to be formed as part of Malaysia unity government.

He also hoped new ministers and MPs to focus their attention on the needs and wishes of the people and ensure these are not only addressed but also, resolved.

Lee said the daily challenges that people are facing now are very obvious – high cost of living, inflation and lack of job opportunities.

“It’s very important that all these challenges are addressed by the unity government in the days to come,” he stressed.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has spoken. His Majesty has consented to appoint Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister.

“Malaysians can now breathe a sigh of relief, after days of political uncertainty following Saturday’s (Nov 19) 15th General Election.

“Thanks to the wisdom and efforts of His Majesty to end the impasse following the election,” he said.

The subsequent movements, arrangements, alliances, agreements, denials, and fake news only served to deepen the despondency of the people who had hoped for stability amidst the uncertainty, Lee said.

“His Majesty’s consistent calls for a unity government underscore his efforts at creating an environment that promotes national unity and cares for the less fortunate in society, regardless of race, religion, politics, or region.

“His concerns were echoed by fellow rulers when he met them yesterday (Nov 24) and the people must now respond by giving full support to the unity government, even if the outcome is not exactly what some have hoped for,” he said.

“After all, we are all in this together. We face similar problems, have similar aspirations, and have hopes of living harmoniously with each other.”

“And so, let’s put our political differences aside and put our shoulders to the wheel for the good of all,” he urged.

The recent political uncertainties have had an adverse effect on the economy and have made investors a little reticent and this will not be good for the country in the long run, he pointed out.

“We need stability and unity, both of which are precursors to economic progress and harmonious living.

“After all, this is the reason that Malaysians came out to vote in greater numbers than during GE14. One account put the figure at nearly 15 million.

“Of course, the opposition will also have a crucial role to play. They must always be vigilant against policies and actions that are not conducive to harmonious living in line with our Rukun Negara.”

From both sides of the political divide, we hope that those who propose and those who oppose do act in line with democratic principles, said Lee.