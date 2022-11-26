Rosey: SeDidik to accept admission of children with special needs

MIRI (Nov 26): The implementation of an open policy demands that early children education institution (IPAKK) SeDidik to accept the admission of children with special needs.

Deputy Minister of Women, Children and Community Development (Women and Children Development) Datuk Rosey Yunus said SeDidik previously did not take children with special needs because the institution has no trained educators and lack of suitable infrastructure.

“Open policy is an inclusive policy implemented with the stipulation that all IPAKK SeDidik accept the admission of children with special needs,” she stated in her address when officiating at SeDidik Miri Zone Convocation Ceremony 2022 at Mega Hotel today.

Rosey, who is Bekenu assemblywoman, said there are 98 SeDidik kindergartens in the state.

Out of the total number, she said 27 kindergartens provided services to 63 children with special needs.

In line with the open policy, she said her ministry together with SeDidik had identified partners – Kurnia Genius Centre, One-Stop Early Intervention Centre (OSEIC) Sarawak and Federation of People Deaf Malaysia in designing a training curriculum for educators and caregivers so that they have the appropriate knowledge and skills to help children with special needs.

She added that SeDidik also collaborated with the Federation of People Deaf Malaysia in conducting basic Malaysian Sign Language courses to its staff.

SeDidik general manager Ayub Dahari and SeDidik Miri/Limbang Zone operation manager Fatimah Suaal were also present at the event.