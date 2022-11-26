Sarawak expands study of Islamic astronomy

MIRI (Nov 26): Sarawak, as it moves towards becoming a developed state by 2030 and in driving technological and social innovation, will also explore knowledge on Islamic astronomy or ‘Ilmu Falak’.

Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi said this in his address when officiating the Pusat Falak Miri’s Expo at Luak Esplanade here today.

“Looking at the need to master knowledge on science and technology, the Sarawak Religious Council under Sarawak Mufti Department has taken a step to ensure Sarawak has its own falak centre,” he said.

“This is also the state government’s effort to move Sarawak forward in the field of astronomy,” said the Pantai Damai assemblyman, while adding that the falak centre located at Luak Esplanade in Miri was the first of its kind in Sarawak.

The next falak centre will be set up in Bintulu and will start operating next year, he informed.

The falak centre, he added, will also complement the ‘Sarawak Al-Falak Complex’ project near Pantai Damai in Santubong, which has received approval from the state government.

“In our effort to build Sarawak through science-based field, we need many people who are highly knowledgeable in science and this should start from young, hence the emphasis on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects in school,” he said.

On the expo, he expressed hope that such event could become a catalyst for the development of Islamic astronomy, while at the same time produce experts dedicated to the studies of astronomy.

Sarawak Mufti Datu Kipli Yassin, meanwhile, in his earlier address said falak is a science that develops along with the development of other Islamic sciences.

As a body responsible for falak knowledge in this state, he added the Sarawak Mufti Department is responsible for providing understanding and spreading awareness about this branch of scientific knowledge.

Also present at the event were Sarawak Mufti Department’s director Mual Suaud, Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf and Temenggong Datuk Abdul Rahman Abang Fadzail.