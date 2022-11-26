Sarawak Metro: JV company wins System Package 2 contract tender

KUCHING (Nov 26): Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd (Sarawak Metro) announced that a joint venture company, DOM-EEB Joint Venture (DOM-EEV JV); collaboration between DOM Industries (M) Sdn Bhd and China Railway Electric Engineering Group Malaysia Sdn Bhd – has won the tender for the System Package 2 contract for the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) Project-Phase 1.

DOM-EEB JV’s bid was among the ten submissions received by Sarawak Metro at the close of the tender exercise on July 18 this year.

The contract is valued at RM448 million and involves the design, engineering, procurement, delivery, installation, testing and commissioning as well as the handing over of various systems.

These systems include Telecommunication (Comms); Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA); Automatic Fare Collection (AFC); Computerised Maintenance Management System (CMMS); Operation Control Centre (OCC); and Information Technology System (ITS).

Sarawak Metro, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), has been entrusted by the Sarawak Government to implement the KUTS project.

The project will be implemented in phases, starting with Phase 1, for the development of the Blue, Red and Green Line.

The Blue Line is from Rembus in Kota Samarahan to Hikmah Exchange in the city centre, covering a distance of 27.6km, while the Red Line is from Kuching Central to Pending, covering 12.3km.

The Green Line is from Pending to Damai Central in Santubong with a distance of 30km.

The backbone of the KUTS project is the introduction of the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) vehicle which is powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

The ART will be supported by a network of feeder buses, which will provide the first-mile and last-mile connectivity for the KUTS.

The feeder buses will also be powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

Passenger service for the ART is scheduled to be introduced in stages, starting from the fourth quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Metro had on July 18 this year awarded the contract for System Package 1 for the KUTS Project-Phase 1 to a joint venture company comprising EPR (Kuching) Sdn Bhd, Global Rail Sdn Bhd and Mobilus Sdn Bhd.

The System Package 1 contract is for the supply of the rolling stock, which is the hydrogen-powered Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) vehicles, depot equipment and maintenance vehicles (DEMV), signalling and control system (S&CS) and the automatic platform gate (APG).