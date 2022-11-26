Sarawak musclemen gain invaluable experience at Singapore invitational meet

SINGAPORE (Nov 26): It was a commendable outing for Sarawakian bodybuilders at the 2022 Association of Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Singapore (ABPS) Invitational Singapore-Malaysia-Indonesia here today.

Joseph Ladi and Alfie Khan Abdul Aziz Khan bagged the silver medals in their respective Bodybuilding (Under-70kg) and Athletic Physique Open events.

“It was another eye-opening experience for both of us, in that we’re able to gauge our performance against other contenders from Singapore and Indonesia.

“The experience was worth the time, investment and efforts that we spent preparing for this competition, which I heard was the first Singapore-Malaysia-Indonesia invitational event for bodybuilding here.

“Of course, we would have wanted to win, but seeing our competition, we’re happy to bring back silver medals for Sarawak.

“Plus, we got to make more new friends,” said Joseph, who is this year’s Mr Sarawak titleholder, via WhatsApp video call.

The 35-year-old bodybuilder placed behind Muswar Iwan and ahead of Akram Dessy, both from Indonesia.

In Alfie Khan’s category, the champion was fellow countryman Joel Justin while the second runner-up was Marvin Tan Jose from the hosting team.

The event was sanctioned by Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (ABPF) and World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (MBPF).