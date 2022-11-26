Sibu youth activist: Big task ahead for Anwar

SIBU (Nov 26): Newly-appointed Prime Minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will have a big task ahead to resuscitate the economy and stabilise the country’s politics.

Youth activist Abdul Taib Rosli, in expressing his opinion, nonetheless believes that Anwar has his own formula to remedy the situation.

“Based on his experience in the political arena and in the previous government, he can overcome these problems.

“His experience as (former) Minister of Finance during the economic crisis in 1998 may indirectly be a stepping stone for him to restore the country’s economic situation,” he said while congratulating Anwar on his appointment.

“Apart from that, his experience as former Minister of Education is very much needed as the education sector has not fully recovered since the pandemic hit,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) Nangka branch secretary Mohd Safree Mohd hopes that Sarawak’s rights that have been eroded over the years will be further restored under the unity government headed by Anwar.

“As Sarawakians, we hope that Sarawak is not ignored, especially in relation to the demands in MA63 in addition to appointing GPS MPs as ministers in the cabinet and also in the Prime Minister’s Department,” he said.

He added that he hoped the unity government would take up the economic policy that was proposed by the Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob-led administration in Budget 2023, especially those that will provide career opportunities for the youth.