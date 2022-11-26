S’wak govt urged to identify areas in Tebedu for production of beef, lamb

KUCHING (Nov 26): Sarawak government has been urged to identify areas in the Tebedu constituency for the production of beef and lamb to help the state achieve self-sufficiency.

Dr Simon Sinang Bada (GPS-Tebedu) who made this call in the august House yesterday said he was excited to note that the Ministry of Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development (M-FICORD) had taken concrete steps and initiatives towards self-sufficiency in beef and lamb.

“I urge the Veterinary Department under the M-FICORD to identify areas in my constituency to participate in the production of beef and lamb,” he said when debating the Sarawak Budget.

Dr Sinang asserted that the issue of food security and food safety as well as the creation of wealth for agro-based communities ought to be given proper attention and addressed carefully.

According to him, history has taught mankind that in times of crisis such as civil war or population growth, food security is an important issue.

“If it is not handled carefully, it can lead to civil unrest and public strife. Food scarcity and insufficient food supply will most of the time lead to an increase in prices of commodities and food items. This will affect the whole country.

“According to the director of the Department of Veterinary Services, the livestock sector especially the ruminant sector needs attention because Sarawak has to import food resources to meet the demand as our self-sufficiency rate for beef is 12 per cent and lamb is 5.5 per cent,” he said.

He was pleased to note that Sarawak was more than self-sufficient in broilers, eggs and pork.

On health issues, Dr Sinang said there is so far one clinic in his constituency, but the condition of the health facility “is in a bad state, dilapidated and sorry state”.

He thus called for efforts to upgrade the clinic, so that it will be equipped with all the modern equipment and facilities.

“This is so that the people can receive quality health care service that is very much needed,” he said.

Given this scenario, he urged the government, especially the federal government, to seriously look into the needs of the clinic.

He said this mattered in ensuring that the community will have access to quality health care services in rural areas, particularly the constituency of Tebedu.

“This call is in line with the initiatives under the Strategic Thrust Eight: Strengthening Social Welfare and Social Wellbeing,” he added.