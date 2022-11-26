Teen motorcyclist perishes in accident at Jalan Bau-Stass

KUCHING (Nov 26): A 16-year-old motorcyclist died after he rear-ended a stationary pick-up truck at Kilometre 25, Jalan Bau-Stass at 10.30pm on Friday night.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said the deceased suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Bau Hospital.

“The deceased was headed back to Kampung Stass from Bau town when he rear-ended the pick-up truck along the poorly-lit road,” Poge said in a statement today.

He said due to the collision, the deceased was flung off his motorcycle onto the middle of the road.

“The 68-year-old driver of the pick-up truck claimed his truck was having problems, which was why it was parked at the side of the road,” he said.

Poge added the driver did not sustain any injuries and the case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

It was also revealed the deceased did not possess a valid driver’s license.