Thailand’s Suphatra Kliangprom crowned Miss Tourism International 2022/2023

KUCHING (Nov 26): The Miss Tourism International (MTI) World Final 2022/2023 crown went to Thailand’s Suphatra Kliangprom, who beat nine other contestants from the final selection on Friday night.

Some 40 contestants vied for the crown but only 10 countries were selected to the final, comprising of Suphatra, Australia’s Gabriella Oxley, Malaysia’s Phoebe Ong, Singapore’s Crystal Huang, United States’ Alysa Cook, New Zealand’s Abigail Curd, Burundi’s Ndahiro Megane, Venezuela’s Laura Zabaleta, Philippines’ Maria Angelica Pantaliano and Russia’s Raskina Sofia.

Four other titles were also given, namely the Miss Tourism Queen of the Year 2022/2023 International won by Laura (Venezuela); Miss Tourism Metropolitan International 2022/2023 won by Maria (Philippines); Miss Tourism Global 2022/2023 won by Crystal (Singapore) and Miss Tourism Cosmopolitan International 2022/2023 won by Alysa (United States).

There were two special awards presented – the Dreamgirl of the Year International won by Abigail (New Zealand) and Miss Southeast Asia Tourism Ambassadress which was won by Malaysia’s Phoebe.

Nine subsidiary titles were also up for grabs – the Best in National Costume won by Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Nga; Best in Talent won by Uganda’s Sydney Navulya Kavuma; Miss Photogenic won by Maria; Miss Charm won by Milana Mosharova from Kazakhstan; Best in Cat’s Portrait won by Raskina; Best in Social Media won by Suphatra; Miss Nuzezo Glamour won by Crystal; Miss Friendshhip won by Yuka Oyama (Japan) and Miss Popularity won by Park Sea (South Korea).

The international pageant themed ‘Bringing the World to Sarawak’ also showcased world-class performances by entertainers and delegates also took to the catwalk in their respective traditional costumes.

After waiting 28 years, Sarawak was finally given the opportunity to host the Silver Jubilee of Miss Tourism International.

The panel of judges comprised Argenis Angulo (Argentina), Dr Dewi Motik Promono M. Si (Indonesia), Carina Jia (China), Emily Hong Nhung (Vietnam), Datin Sri Jacqueline Ngu (Malaysia), Datuk Dr Lau Pang Heng (Malaysia) and Bjarne Wong (Malaysia).

The 25th Miss Tourism International World Final journey started from Nov 11-27 in Kuching and was an avenue for the beauty queens to promote Sarawak to the rest of the world.

Present at the finale were Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and his wife Datin Zuraini Abdul Jabbar; the ministry’s deputy ministers Datuk Sebastian Ting and Datuk Snowdan Lawan; Snowdan’s wife Datin Melinda Claudia Bucking; Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi; Padawan Municipal Council chairman Lo Khere Chiang; Miri mayor Adam Yii; and Miss Tourism International franchise holder and president Tan Sri Datuk Danny Ooi.

Yast Group was the main organiser of Miss Tourism International World Final while the franchise holder is D’Touch International Sdn Bhd.

The pageant is supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, local authorities and other sponsors.

The finale was aired live on social media and Youtube.