Tourism Malaysia expects higher tourist arrivals under new govt

MELAKA (Nov 26): Tourism Malaysia is expecting a surge in tourist arrivals, especially from ASEAN and European countries, under the leadership of the new government.

Tourism Malaysia’s Domestic and Event Division senior director Iskandar Mirza Mohd Yusof said, for now, the agency will continue with all the plans that have been arranged, such as encouraging domestic tourism and holding international promotions.

“At the same time, we will continue organising physical exhibitions. The resumption of international flights to Malaysia, such as KLM and Turkish Airlines, also had a positive impact on tourist arrivals,” he told reporters after officiating at the Jom Cuti-Cuti Malaysia 2022 Roadshow at a shopping mall here today.

Meanwhile, Iskandar Mirza, who is also Tourism Malaysia’s deputy director of planning, expects that over RM1 million could be generated from the three-day Jom Cuti-Cuti Malaysia 2022 Roadshow, which started today.

He added that tourism receipts in eight previous events, including in Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur, Kelantan and Johor, were very encouraging, amounting to RM8.03 million.

“In Melaka, 30 industry players comprising product operators, travel agencies, hotels and theme parks are participating in the roadshow to offer tour packages, accommodation and entry tickets at a special price,” he said. — Bernama