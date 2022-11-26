With new PM announced, time to get back to work now, says Vaie community leader

BINTULU (Nov 25): It is time for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and those elected to Parliament to start getting back to work now, stresses local community leader Datu Mohidin Ishak.

The 70-year-old member of the local Vaie community believes that with all the political uncertainties, which arose following the outcome of the 15th general election (GE15), have been settled, it would be time for those in the unity government to begin planning work ahead of the Dewan Rakyat sitting this Dec 19.

“We all should now get back to work – let Datuk Seri Anwar and his Cabinet run the country.

“I feel that he (Anwar) is, so far, the most suitable leader to lead the country given to his vast experience in the government, especially during his past tenure as deputy prime minister.

“He has said many times that he would deal with the economy. I believe the government’s priority now is to help the people, reduce inflation, and put confidence back into the stock market,” Mohidin told The Borneo Post here.

The Masjid Assyakirin management committee chairman was among the local folks who were asked for comments over Anwar’s appointment as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister.

For local big bike enthusiast Azman Drahman, 55, Anwar should be given the chance to prove his capability in leading the country.

“I believe five years should be given to Datuk Seri Anwar to prove himself. I can say that when compared with other ministers, his relationship with the outside world is much better,” said the Bintulu Big Bikers Association deputy chairman.

Azman also believed that the decision reached by the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Council of Rulers was made in the best interest of Malaysians.

“In view of our country now being under a phase of economic recovery, Anwar seems to be more qualified to be prime minister than others. After all, he was the finance minister under Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s era.

“The most important things now are stability, and a strong economy.”

Azman also called upon fellow citizens to stay away from all elements of extremism, especially in religion.

Meanwhile, retired school headmaster Ali Sabri Saber Ali Khan, 65, said he personally felt grateful because what might have continued on becoming a crisis had finally been resolved.

“I am of the opinion that each of our great leaders has his own strength.

“Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim may have many ideas meant for the well-being of Malaysians, which have yet to be translated into reality.

“I think we are all waiting for his first action.

Ali Sabri also expressed hope for all other political leaders to give full support to the new unity government led by Anwar.

“The country must continue to move forward.

“Also, we hope that in terms of setting up the new federal cabinet, the selection and appointment must those who are truly worthy of the positions, have integrity, are free from corruption – all in line with Pakatan Harapan (PH)’s struggles.

“The country’s economy must be strengthened immediately; the development projects must be sustained.”

Ali Sabri also hoped that all parties would scrape all grudges against one another.

“The Dewan Rakyat sitting must be conducted professionally, and no member of Parliament should be labelled as ‘monkeys’.

“This said, I wish Datuk Seri Anwar all the best. May Allah bless and have mercy on Malaysia.

“Now is the time for all of us to work harder for the sake of our beloved country,” he added.

Erick Drenner Dangan, 40, expressed his hope of Anwar being able to restore the glory of Malaysia.

“At the same time, we also hope that the GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak)-led state government would continue to fight for Sarawak’s special rights enshrined in the MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963).

“Policies that are one-sided in various aspects should be reviewed in Parliament.

“The examples are those pertaining to the distribution of wealth and resources under the annual budget, the education sector and health matters.

“We have been talking and hearing about these rights for a long time, but this time, we have an opportunity (to review them) and I hope that the prime minister would comply with these demands,” said Erick, who is the chairman of Bangsa Sekapan Belaga Association.

Additionally, he also hoped to have a deputy prime minister each from Sarawak and Sabah in Anwar’s cabinet.

Back on Anwar, Erick believed that the new Prime Minister could become the ‘Father of Reformation’ to reunite Malaysians of various ethnicities and religions so that diversity would become ‘the true strength of Malaysia’.