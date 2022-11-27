Abd Karim: Sarawak delighted to host bowling championship featuring international bowlers

KUCHING (Nov 27): Sarawak is delighted to have hosted the Sarawak International Open Tenpin Bowling Championship at Megalanes Sarawak, Emart Batu Kawa from Nov 22 to 26.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said Sarawak was also honoured to have hosted bowlers from Great Britain, Guam, Australia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, Brunei Darussalam and the states of Malaysia.

“This Championships is also honoured to have the participation of Dominic Barrett from Great Britain, the Brunswick Euro champion and current PBA major winner.

“I am given to understand that this Championship saw very impressive scores. Without a doubt the latest techniques and skills were showcased in Kuching,” said Abdul Karim who is also Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, at the closing ceremony.

His speech of text was read by Senator Dato Ahmad Ibrahim, the deputy chairman of Padawan Municipal Council who represented the minister.

“I congratulate the Amateur (Tenpin) Bowling Association of Sarawak (ABAS) for successfully organising this event. We appreciate your continued sacrifices and endeavours in promoting the sport in the State of Sarawak.

“Thank you for your selfless service and endless contribution in organising such a splendid event.

“I also congratulate the winners and everyone who came. I am assured that all participants have savoured the privilege and experience of being a part of this significant event.

“And I am sure for those who did not win; the honour of participation itself is a priceless reward. May Kuching and Sarawak be forever etched in your memories and with countless stories to tell when you return to your home country,” he said.

Also present were Sarawak Sports Corporation chief executive officer Morshidi Fredrick, Youth and Sports Department Sarawak director Lamat Nyalau, ABAS president Sunny Si Poh Heng, deputy president Shaifulbahri Shukri, vice president Robert Lu Nan Min and Megalanes Sarawak manager Jackie Ting.