Abg Jo urges Sabati to adopt digital technology

KUCHING (Nov 27): The Association of Wives of Ministers and Deputy Ministers of Sarawak (Sabati) is urged to adopt digital technology in its administration and information management at Wisma Sabati.

In making this call last night, Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said Wisma Sabati could introduce and implement SPay Global for its cafeteria or the gallery in line with the state government’s digital agenda.

“Sarawak government recognises the efforts and commitment of charities that are active and always move holistically in ensuring ‘no one is left behind’.

“I hope that Sabati will use digital technology in its administration and information management at Wisma Sabati. SPay Global has become the main platform for business, state government and private sector transactions, Sabati can use in the cafeteria or in the gallery.

“Maybe I can also suggest to prepare a Wi-Fi room because Sarawak now provides Wi-Fi Channel through Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT),” he said when launching Wisma Sabati in conjunction with Sabati’s 40th anniversary at the new building (Wisma Sabati) at Jalan Bako in Petra Jaya here.

Abang Johari expressed confidence that Sabati would continue to work with other organisations in offering charity aids to not just within Sarawak but also those in need from Peninsular Malaysia.

He also expressed gratitude in witnessing the success of Sabati owning a magnificent building – Wisma Sabati.

According to him, this is the result of solid collaboration of Sabati leaders and members who are truly committed to their tasks and responsibilities.

“The joint efforts in continuing the leadership of Sabati – Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib, Tan Sri Dato Sri Empiang Jabu and Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu are greatly appreciated,” he said.

With Wisma Sabati, Abang Johari said leaders and members of Sabati can now have a more conducive facility to gather and discuss plans for the association.

He believed that this would help Sabati better commit to its charity works which the association had been doing all along.

“We must continue upholding mutual respect in this multi-racial and multi-cultural society. Sabati’s efforts in continuing charity works to help individuals in need is a good example and deserves respect.

“Wisma Sabati can be an integration site to enhance unity among the various communities, especially in delivering charitable donations to every corner of the state of Sarawak,” Abang Johari added.

Among those present were Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, Abang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, as well as Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.