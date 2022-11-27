Anwar chairs National Action Council on Cost of Living special meeting

PUTRAJAYA (Nov 27): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today chaired the 2022 National Action Council on Cost of Living Special Meeting which was attended by government departments and agencies to discuss the cost of living issues affecting the people.

Among the high-ranking government officials present were chief secretary to the government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, Bank Negara Malaysia governor Tan Sri Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus, officials from the Department of Statistics, Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries, and Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

The meeting started at 11am today and a press conference is expected to be held immediately after that.

Yesterday, Anwar reportedly said a meeting on the cost of living must be held immediately as there is an urgent need to address the issue.

He said the meeting will discuss several immediate and long-term action plans to overcome problems related to the cost of living.

Last Friday, in his first press conference after starting his official duties, Anwar stressed that the issue of the rising cost of living will be given priority by his unity government to alleviate the burden shouldered by the people. – Bernama