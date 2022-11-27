Anwar to discontinue extravagant manner in appointing Cabinet members

PUTRAJAYA (Nov 27): Reiterating that his Cabinet will be downsized, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said he will do away with the extravagant manner of appointing ministers as a form of reward.

“I want them to support me based on my policies and my commitment towards good governance, my commitment to anti-corruption drive, and to resuscitate the economy…it is actually that.

“Of course, we can consider one or two cases where it’s absolutely necessary, but it should not be seen as rewarding political masters in order that they support you,” he said in a press conference after chairing the 2022 National Action Council on Cost of Living Special Meeting here.

On when the Cabinet line-up will be announced, he said it would be in the next few days as he is currently in discussion with the coalition members including three main parties in Pakatan Harapan namely PKR, DAP and Amanah and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko).

“I had a very good meeting with the Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (Gabungan Parti Sarawak chairman) yesterday.

“Then I’ve got to speak with Barisan Nasional representatives, they have working committees also to give some recommendations,” he said, adding that he would be meeting Sabah Chief Minister and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor later this evening.

Anwar during the press conference on his first day in office on Friday (Nov 25) said the Cabinet size will be reduced and he is also seeking the agreement of members who will be appointed to reduce their salaries. – Bernama