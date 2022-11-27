BN will support Anwar during confidence vote in December, says Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 27): Barisan Nasional (BN) will fully support Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when a vote of confidence on him is called in Parliament on December 19.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi called on all Malaysians to stop bickering about the prime ministership and accept the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decision for BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) to form a unity government.

He said Umno’s supreme council had met and agreed to work with Anwar to form a stable government, according to the wishes of the Agong, adding that all 30 BN seats, including those of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GPS) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GRS), were at the discretion of the Agong who asked them to form a government with PH.

“As such we need to move forward and accept the Agong’s decision and build the nation toward stability and sustainability.

“Respecting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decision, we accept the appointment of the 10th prime minister of Malaysia, and we will support him during the vote of confidence and silence those who are trying to oppose him.

“Even though some will say this is a bad move, this is the democratic process to which BN adheres, so we respect the wishes of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to form and support this new government,” Zahid said in a Facebook posting today.

Tensions rose in BN when reports emerged that Zahid had purportedly sent a letter to Istana Negara claiming 30 BN MPs would support Anwar as prime minister.

Many in Umno were against working with Anwar to form the new government.

Among them were Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and Umno vice-president and previous prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob.

Zahid has come under intense pressure to step down as BN chairman and Umno president after the party was thrashed in the 15th general election on November 19. – Malay Mail