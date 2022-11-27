Dominic Barett crowned Open champion at int’l bowling championship in Kuching

KUCHING (Nov 27): It was a worthwhile outing for world and euro bowling champion Dominic Barett in the Sarawak International Open Tenpin Bowling Championship Kuching, Sarawak this week.

The 37-year-old from Great Britain was crowned the Open champion after he defeated Muhammad Hariz Adlan Azman of MMBC Penang 217-213 pins in the last man standing final at Megalanes Sarawak, Emart Batu Kawa on Saturday.

Earlier, Barett had beaten Nevern Netaneel Marcellinus 182-172 in the semifinal while Muhammad Hariz beat Wan Muhammad Naqib Norazizan of Kedah 214-190 in the other semifinal.

With the victory, Barett collected the big purse of RM20,000 and the challenge trophy while Hariz received RM10,000 and Naqib RM5,000.

“I am very happy and proud that to go all the way and a little bit fortunate in the end so managed to come away with the trophy in my first time in Sarawak.

“It was quite challenging all the way with high scoring over the week and it was highly competitive and credit goes to the host for the great hospitality, making everybody comfortable and a perfect championship,” he told reporters after the prize presentation.

“It has been a very good year for me and I have been bowling very well. Before today’s win, I have won a major in the US and completed a ‘Triple Crown’ which has been a historic and major achievement in my bowling career and a PBA title as well as two Euro Tour titles,” said Barett who has been practising a lot ever since he started bowling during his schooldays.

Barett was also very impressed with Megalanes Sarawak, saying that it was one of the best facilities in the world.

“It is fantastic and really nice and open here, very good circulation of air and you have a balcony where you can watch the bowling and the competition is aired live and there is a nice pro shop,” added Barett.

Senator Dato Ahmad Ibrahim, who represented Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, gave away the main prizes.