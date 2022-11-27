DPM appointment prerogative of PM, says political analyst

KUCHING (Nov 27): Who will be the Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) is not an issue because the position does not exist in the Constitution of Malaysia.

In pointing this out, political analyst Assoc Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi stated that such appointment was more of a prerogative of the Prime Minister.

“The Prime Minister has the privilege to determine who is more qualified and how many DPMs are needed.

“The important thing now is the new Prime Minister wants an inclusive government that involves the participation of Sabah and Sarawak in the federal administration.

“So it’s not just about the DPM post alone, but also the participation of the members of Parliament in the cabinet to administer the nation,” he told thesundaypost here.

The Universiti Malaya academician also said the promise for the DPM post from East Malaysia was not included in Pakaran Harapan (PH)’s official manifesto for the 15th general election (GE15); instead, it was a promise by its leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during a campaign drive in Sabah.

However, if Anwar were to fulfil his promise after being appointed as the nation’s 10th Prime Minister, the appointment of DPM from Sabah or Sarawak would be based on the number of seats in the Dewan Rakyat.

He said based on numbers, the DPM post would be given to an MP from GPS, which secured 23 seats in GE15.

For the record, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) won six seats, Warisan got three seats, Sabah’s independent candidate gained two seats (Tenom and Kudat), and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) with one seat.

“This means there are 12 MPs from Sabah in the unity government, versus 23 from GPS.

“I believe the Prime Minister will certainly consider the largest bloc in East Malaysia for another DPM post, which favours GPS more than the GRS.

“Regarding the (DPM) candidates, the PM will certainly want to be given more diverse options, rather than just one name,” he said.

Meanwhile, a political observer Dr Ahi Sarok said the post of Deputy Prime Minister 1 post will come from Barisan Nasional (BN) as the second largest block in the unity government.

He believed that if Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim were to fulfill his promise to appoint two DPMs, BN-Umno would get one post, and he is likely to pick Dato Seri Utama Mohamad Hassan who is Umno deputy president.

“He cannot pick (Datuk Seri) Ahmad Zahid, the president, because of his pending court case in the High Court.

“Mohd Hassan has a very good track record when he was the Menteri Besar of Negeri Sembilan,” he said when asked who would Anwar pick as DPM and why.

Ahi said the DPM 2 would likely come from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

His prediction for the post is Dato Sri Fadillah Yusuf, who is senior vice president 1 of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) and also the GPS whip.

Anwar, when speaking at his first press conference as prime minister at Sungai Long Golf & Country Club in Kajang on Nov 24, said the DPM would likely come from the stronger component coalitions.

“The DPM position will come from the strongest component party (Pakatan Harapan), DPM1 (BN), and DPM2 from Sabah/Sarawak,” Anwar told a press conference.