Dusun muscleman shines in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Nov 27): Justin Joel came out tops at the 2022 Association of Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Singapore (ABPS) Invitational Singapore-Malaysia-Indonesia here on Saturday, despite having only a month to prepare for the competition.

The 40-year-old Dusun muscleman clinched the gold medal from the Athletic Physique Open event, beating fellow countryman Alfie Khan Abdul Aziz Khan and Singapore’s Marvin Tan Jose.

The win was significantly memorable for Justin, who hails from Tuaran, in that the ABPS invitational was his first international outing throughout his seven years in bodybuilding.

“The invitation from the ABPS was sent to the MBBF (Malaysian Bodybuilding Federation) in early October and by the time I was notified to represent Malaysia in the competition, I had only a month to prepare.

“I guess I did all things right. Nonetheless, I feel blessed and happy to have performed rather well in my first international competition,” said the certified fitness coach, who is currently based in Ipoh, Perak.

Naming three-time Mr Olympia classic physique champion Chris Bumstead as his idol, Joel conveyed his thanks to Team Malaysian especially the manager MBBF vice-president Abdul Karim Abdullah, Malaysian judge Sivakumar R Prumal of Red Gym Fitness Centre Taiping, his coach Jacky Tan, as well as team-mates especially Alfie Khan, Joseph Ladi and Muhd Shukir.

“Most importantly, I want to thank my wife Floryinna Bantasan and my children for helping me on my meal prep, and also to cope with my emotions. Preparing for any bodybuilding competition takes strong mental and physical willpower, and for this, I’m beyond grateful to my family.”

Joel made his bodybuilding debut in 2017, becoming Mr Perak’s ‘New Talent’ champion that year. His recent achievement, apart from the Singapore outing, was in Mr Sabah 2022 where he was crowned the Athletic Physique winner.

The hosting of the ABPS Invitational was sanctioned by Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (ABPF) and World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (MBPF).