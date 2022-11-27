Focus on economic resurrection, says S’wak consumers association

KUCHING (Nov 27): The newly appointed Malaysian Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim should focus on economic resurrection amid a backdrop of rising inflation, said Consumers Voice Association of Sarawak (Covas) president Michael Tiong.

Tiong said the price increase of some commodities and daily consumption goods is negatively impacting the lives of the public.

“The hopeful improvement on consumers price, education system, macro economies, strengthening of ringgit and relevant sectors should be addressed and pursued immediately in order to spearhead the recovery of the current struggle, which has been prolonged since last year,” said Tiong in a statement.

Tiong also hoped the government will intensify engagement with various non-governmental organisations (NGO), aside from consumer groups, to obtain feedback and better understanding of consumer expectations when drafting policies.

“With these engagements, a clear picture will be understood and comprehended before formulating practical plans to help the country,” he said.