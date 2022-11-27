GRS meets PM to express support

PUTRAJAYA (Nov 27): The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) on Sunday met Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Perdana Putra here for about an hour.

When met by the media after the meeting, GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said GRS was there to express the coalition’s support for Anwar’s leadership and the formation of the new government.

“Our main aim was to express the Sabah government and GRS’ undivided support to the Prime Minister,” said Hajiji, adding that the Prime Minister deeply appreciated the gesture.

When asked if he had submitted the list of MPs from GRS to join the Cabinet at the meeting, the Sabah Chief Minister said the matter was not discussed.

Hajiji hoped the cordial meeting where both discussed state interests will be a good start to closer ties and working relations with the Prime Minister and Federal Government for the benefit of Sabah and well-being of the people.

The Chief Minister’s entourage comprised Deputy Chief Minister II/Minister of Agiculture and Fisheries Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey G. Kitingan, Deputy Chief Minister III/Minister of Industrial Development Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam, USNO president Datuk Seri Panglima Pandikar Amin Haji Mulia, incoming UPKO president Datuk Ewon Benedick, Kota Kinbalu Member of Parliament, DAP’s

Chan Foong Hin and GRS MPs.

Anwar on Friday said the unity government had achieved a two-thirds majority with the participation of GRS.

Hajiji on the same day reportedly said the support and participation of Sabah political parties in the unity government led by Anwar will ensure stability and prosperity of the people in the state.

GRS comprises Bersatu Sabah, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Parti Maju Sabah (SAPP) and Pertubuhan Kebangsaan Sabah Bersatu (USNO).