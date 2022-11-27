Kim Swee to improve team for 2023 competitions

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 27): Datuk Ong Kim Swee said he would make a detailed evaluation of all the players before finalising the squad that will carry Sabah FC challenge in the Malaysia League 2023.

The Rhinos head coach said this as he looks to make improvement to the team, especially when Sabah FC will make a long-awaited return to Asian club competition.

The state senior team secured their place after Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) 2-1 Malaysia Cup final win over Selangor FC on Saturday, thus handing the Rhinos the second AFC Cup slot as the third placed team in the Super League.

In addition to that, the Rhinos too will be challenging for domestic titles in the Super League, FA Cup and Malaysia Cup, thus the need for a formidable squad.

“I hope the players that we will retain will stay with the team. We know it is not going to be easy to recruit players because other teams too will be doing the same to make improvement,” he said in a statement issued by the Club on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Kim Swee has hailed the players’ commitment and determination all season that culminated with a place in the AFC Cup 2023.

“It is a very good achievement in my first full season with the team … the players had performed well and worked extra hard.

“I would also like to thank Sabah Football Association (Safa) president Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin, Sabah FC CEO Firdaus Akbar Khan and team manager Marzuki Nasir for their support.

“All these enabled us to qualify for the AFC Cup … we were made to wait a little longer but what’s important is we made it.

“This is a very positive achievement,” said Kim Swee who also led Sabah to the FA Cup quarterfinals and Malaysia Cup semifinals this season.

Kim Swee said Sabah FC must make early preparation, although the AFC Cup will only start in the middle of next year.

“It is important that we identify the strength and weaknesses of the team early in the next campaign.

“I hope we will have a fit squad to face all the competitions … that will be the most important thing,” he said.