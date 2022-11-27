Anwar welcomes Warisan’s backing for unity govt

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 27): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has welcomed the efforts of the Parti Warisan (Warisan) leadership towards the formation of a stable unity government.

Anwar, in a Twitter post on Sunday, said it was a commitment that was made in the interest of the people of Sabah.

In the same post, pictures of Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal’s courtesy call on the Prime Minister at his office in Putrajaya on Sunday were also attached.

During the courtesy call, Mohd Shafie brought up the issue of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Mohd Shafie said he informed the Prime Minister that the MA63 issue needs to be looked at seriously by the Unity Government.

He said MA63 was one of the things he had often raised over the years and wanted it to be discussed seriously this time.

“Yes, I raised about MA63 earlier. We want the MA63 to be implemented in stages,” he told reporters after a meeting with Anwar at the Prime Minister’s Office here.

Mohd Shafie also said that there was no discussion about ministerial positions to fill the Unity Government Cabinet at the meeting.

“We did not discuss in detail, instead I shared my views on how this Unity Government can be managed well because the people’s expectations are so high.

“We hope it can be implemented as best as possible. I know it will not be easy because there are many obstacles in addition to the current financial situation of the country and the global economic situation,” he said.

Asked about Anwar’s reaction to the meeting, Mohd Shafie said the Prime Minister informed him that he was happy even though he was quite busy with various affairs.

“He (Anwar) looks very tired. I’m sorry too,” he said.

Asked about the need to appoint Deputy Prime Ministers from Sabah and Sarawak, Shafie said the matter was not discussed.

“We did not discuss the matter (Deputy Prime Ministers from Sabah and Sarawak) in detail. Is it necessary? We wait when the time comes,” he said.

In the just concluded 15th General Election, Warisan won the Semporna seat represented by Mohd Shafie, Lahad Datu(Datuk Mohd Yusof Apdal) and Kota Belud (Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis).