Movement backs support for a Dayak MP to be appointed DPM

KUCHING (Nov 27): An activist from Sarawak has called upon Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to appoint a Dayak MP to be a deputy prime minister (DPM).

Francis Paul Siah, leader of the Movement for Change Sarawak (MoCS), said he joined his fellow Sarawakians in thanking Anwar for the decision to include an MP from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) as one of the two DPMs in the federal cabinet.

It is reported that Anwar has also announced that a DPM from Barisan Nasional (BN)-Umno would also be appointed to serve in the new ‘Unity Government’.

“I wish to suggest to the Prime Minister that our Iban MP, (Dato Sri) Alexander Nanta Linggi, be seriously considered for the DPM post. Nanta is an experienced legislator and has served many years in the federal cabinet as deputy minister and minister.

“As secretary-general of PBB (Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu) and GPS, Nanta is also considered a senior leader in Sarawak.

“I believe he will have the full support of his GPS colleagues for his appointment as a DPM,” said Siah in a statement yesterday.

On behalf of MoCS, Siah extended felicitations to Anwar over the latter’s appointment as the country’s 10th Prime Minister.

“On record, MoCS has urged federal leaders to establish a ‘Government of National Reconciliation’ in 2013, soon after the bruising GE13 (13th general election) that year.

“We are very happy that our wish has now come to fruition, albeit nine years late. It’s always better late than never,” he said.

Siah said like the rest of Malaysians, Sarawakians are now placing their hope in Anwar to bring back Malaysia to its glory of years past.

He believed that everyone throughout the country would be praying for Anwar’s fruitful, rewarding and meaningful tenure as prime minister.

“May the Heavenly One bless Anwar Ibrahim, Sarawak and Malaysia! Amen,” he added.