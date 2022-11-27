New federal ministers must be free from corruption charges, competent, says Voon

KUCHING (Nov 27): The new federal Cabinet ministers must be free from corruption charges, says social activist Voon Shiak Ni.

In a statement today, Voon also urged the newly-appointed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to prioritise appointing competent individuals in the federal Cabinet.

“This is PM Anwar’s first challenge to keep his vows to the mandate of the voters.

“For the next few days, all eyes will be on PM Anwar’s due efforts and the exercise of his prerogative powers in his selection of a team of good, effective and clean people to be in his Cabinet,” she said.

Voon said there is no reason or justification for Anwar to appoint anyone who has numerous corruption charges ongoing in court as his Cabinet member, as doing so would not only fail the people of Malaysia but also make Malaysia a mockery in the eyes of the world.

Voon said Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) stance on eradicating corruption and abuse of power and cronyism must remain.

“We are hopeful that the newly-minted 10th Prime Minister will be able to exercise his power and discretion without fear and favour, to serve the interests of the people and the interest of the people to come first at all times,” she added.