NGO offers to work with new federal govt in climate governance

KUCHING (Nov 27): The Climate Emergency Coalition of Malaysia (GDIMY) has called upon the new federal government to be fair, inclusive and transparent in its administration.

In a statement, the non-governmental organisation (NGO) said the new government must declare a climate emergency to urgently address the agenda of reforms for a just transition and resilience as mankind brace for the threats of climate destablisation and looming environmental collapse with more uncertainties and global inequities.

“The people’s movement for climate justice seeks meaningful participation in climate governance, in co-creating climate narratives and strategies, and in implementing national policies and plans built on science, justice and the well-being of everyone living in Malaysia – now and in the future.

“To this end, we offer to work with the new government not just by words but through participatory decision-making and impactful action for the good of the nation,” said GDIMY.

The NGO also offered congratulations to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim over his appointment as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia, expressing hope that his perseverance and calm composure would remain constant throughout the current administration as the head of the country’s first-ever unity government.

“GDIMY would like the first order of business to deliver on the 2023 National Budget that deals with post-Covid-19 economic recovery, climate, environmental, and human rights crises.”

According to the NGO, the past few years had been difficult for Malaysians who, on top of suffering health crises and losing their loved ones, faced financial turmoil caused by global crises including the pandemic, the war in Europe, and Malaysia’s own political instability, corruption, and extreme floods caused by the climate crisis and the mismanagement of the country’s natural resources and poor urban planning.

GDIMY opined that the country’s political instability had also brought multi-faceted challenges involving human rights, especially those of the vulnerable communities such as women, the indigenous community, the minorities, migrant workers and refugees.

“We do not tolerate fear-mongering, discrimination and corruption, and we cannot ignore that race and religion have been weaponised by irresponsible people in power and their cronies to steal from the nation’s wealth.

“It is the reason for the unequal distribution of opportunity and wealth,” it pointed out.