Pak Agus Indonesian Restaurant introduces Nasi Bakar, Ayam Emas and Teh Botol

KUCHING (Nov 27): Pak Agus Indonesian Restaurant at ICom Square yesterday had introduced two new items to their menu; Ayam Emas and Nasi Bakar that ought to be sampled by every food lover.

The items are currently only available at their iCom Square outlet.

The Nasi Bakar set comes with a choice of chicken, fish or squid priced at RM15 per person. The set includes a complimentary ‘Teh Botol’ (bottled tea) beverage with a variety of flavours to choose from.

The Nasi Bakar refers to steamed rice seasoned with spices and herbs that is wrapped in a banana leaf which is later grilled on charcoal fire. The burnt banana leaf gives the rice a unique aroma.

Meanwhile the Ayam Emas dish is a special recipe of fried chicken offered at RM10 per set.

The restaurant managing director Sam Chai said his idea of Nasi Bakar was conceived during his visit to a ‘Teh Botol’ factory in Jakarta where he was brought to have lunch at one of the local eateries.

“This is something different from Nasi Lemak and Nasi Kandar. Perhaps, after this we will introduce the Nasi Padang and Nasi Bakar at our Matang branch,” he said.

Pak Agus Indonesian Restaurant outlet at iCom Square also serves Nasi Padang daily from 5pm to 10pm.

‘Nasi Padang’ originates from West Sumatra in Indonesia and is a Minangkabau dish of steamed rice served with a variety of pre-cooked dishes of meat, fish, vegetable, curries and ‘sambal’.

Among other dishes that you can savour together with the rice at the restaurant include Ikan Tenggiri Steak Balado, Gulai Kambing (Padang style), Rendang Ayam or Daging, Gulai Ayam, Gulai Babat, Ikan Bawal Balado, Paru Goreng Sambal and Lamb Curry.

According to him, the Nasi Padang and Nasi Bakar will be introduced to other branches gradually.

Currently, Pak Agus Indonesian Restaurant has four branches in Sarawak; iCom Square, Matang, Serian and in Sri Aman.

Pak Agus (the restaurant) has been operational in Sarawak for the last three years and have recently launched their Teh Botol beverage (Sinar Sosro brand), that has a variety of flavours.

According to Sinar Sorso Export Sales Marketing general manager Sylvia Kurrnia, the bottled tea is a very popular drink in Indonesia.

“Indonesians love to drink it because it is made from natural ingredients like green tea and fresh jasmine flowers.

“No additional colouring or artificial preservative is used in the tea manufacturing. For that reason, many people like it and furthermore our brand is well-established and has been trusted since the 1960s,” said Sylvia.

The bottled tea is not only famous in Indonesia as it is also exported to other countries around the world, she added.

“We hope Sarawak folks can accept the tea to be one of the best beverages in Sarawak, through our collaboration with Agus Ihan Jaya Sdn Bhd, who is our sole distributor,” she said.

The special bottled tea is also currently available at the Everrise and Le Papa supermarkets.