Palliative care segment in need of more trained personnel, says deputy minister

MIRI (Nov 27): More trained healthcare personnel are needed when it comes to palliative care, says Datuk Sebastian Ting.

According to the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I, this is to accommodate the increasing number of cancer patients in Malaysia.

“Palliative care is an important aspect in treating all cancer patients, especially the advanced cases. Every year, there are 40,000 to 50,000 new cancer cases reported in Malaysia, yet only a small number of patients get to receive proper palliative care.

“Some of the reasons include service unavailability, lack of palliative experts and specialists, lack of trained staff, and also lack of knowledge and awareness of the existence of palliative care services,” he said in his speech for the opening of a ‘Palliative Workshop for Healthcare Professionals’ at Miri Hospital today.

In this regard, he acknowledged that there were only a few palliative care specialists throughout the country, including one at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) in Kuching.

“In Miri, hospital-based palliative care services are operated by the palliative care unit in Miri Hospital, while community-based palliative care is provided by the Palliative Care Association of Miri (PCAM).

“It is worth to note that there are only a few trained staff nurses and doctors in Miri. Thus, having this workshop is important in providing education and training to the general doctors and nurses in terms of providing the necessary palliative care to cancer patients in Miri,” he added.

Ting also pledged support for the PCAM and Miri Hospital with regard to their activities through all the possible resources including donations and provision of medical supplies.

“I’m happy that PCAM is expanding its expertise and services to Limbang and Lawas, providing palliative care to a wider part of the northern Sarawak communities,” he added.

Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong, programme organising chairperson Dr Doris Jong and PCAM president Dr Loh Yunn Hua were also present at the event.