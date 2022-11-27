Sabah has highest prevalence of blindness

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 27): Sabah has the highest prevalence of blindness in Malaysia.

Based on the National Eye Survey in Malaysia (NESII), the prevalence of blindness in Sabah is almost four times that of the central area of Peninsular Malaysia.

The most common causes of blindness were untreated cataract (58.6%), diabetic retinopathy (10.4%), other posterior segment diseases (8.4%) and glaucoma (6.6%). An overall 86.3% of the causes of blindness are preventable and while 58.6% of the same causes are treatable.

Among the reasons given by the people of Sabah as obstacles to undergoing cataract surgery are the cost of surgery and difficult accessibility due to the geographical terrain.

Taking into account the findings of the study, Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) Vice Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Kasim Hj Mansor emphasized that blindness in Sabah can be avoided by improving ophthalmology services, including raising awareness on eye health at the school and community level such as the Eye Health Education program.

UMS is playing its part in lessening the prevalence of blindness in Sabah by conducting its triannual Eye Health Education program in Kudat recently.

Themed ‘Good Eye, Good Vision’, the program is conducted three times a year, most recently at the Rural Medical Education Center (RMEC), UMS in Sikuati, Kudat.

It aims to provide exposure to participants, especially school health teachers, on identifying vision problems such as short-sightedness or squint.

Organised by a team from the Department of Ophthalmology, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences (FPSK) UMS led by Associate Prof Dr Shuaibah Abd Ghani, the program also trained its participants on how to carry out eye examination screening as well as offering basic assessment skills to identify squint.

FPSK Dean Prof Dr Mohammad Saffree Jeffree said the program is also in line with the direction of UMS and objective of RMEC’s establishment – to become a superior community institution.

He added that with the interweaving of community relations with university expertise, the general public can be empowered to further develop a health-literate society.

“With the existence of efforts to empower school health teachers to do early screening, school students will get quick and quality health services. It also reduces the risk of blindness, especially among rural communities.

This program is also acknowledge by Kudat District Deputy Education Officer Matius Alok, who reckoned that the empowerment of the health teachers will be able to expand eye health screening efforts among students, enabling those with vision problems to be immediately referred to the clinic or school health team.

He said short-sightedness, also known as Myopia, can start as early as childhood. More than 90 million children and adolescents face vision problems due to Myopia worldwide.

Changes in lifestyle as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, such as lack of outdoor activities and excessive exposure to electronic gadgets are also the main cause of increase in the condition.

“The effects of Myopia can result in Amblyopia (Lazy eye) and Strabismus (Crossed eyes) in children. The risk of retinal vein occlusion, cataracts and glaucoma is also high among Myopic patients,” he added.