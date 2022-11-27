Sabahan, Indonesian golfers first to arrive in Miri for world junior championship

MIRI (Nov 27): The participants from Sabah and Indonesia are the early birds of the Sarawak Premier Cup 22nd Sarawak International Junior Golf Championship, set for tee-off tomorrow at the Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club here.

Present to welcome their arrival at the club last Saturday were Sarawak Golf Association (PGNS) president Hoan Kee Hock and advisor Dato Rabeahtul Aloya Abbas, as well as tournament director Ting Bang Kong.

According to Hoan, the practice rounds would be run today after the completion of registration.

The city is hosting golfers from Sarawak and Sabah, Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei, Thailand, Vietnam, Chinese Taipei, India and Pakistan – all vying for their respective titles in the tournament, which runs until this Dec 1.

“We are satisfied with the encouraging response for the event, which was last held in 2019.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it had to be postponed up to this year,” said Hoan, pointing out that the tournament is already listed on Sarawak’s tourism calendar.

“On behalf of the association, we would like to extend our gratitude to the Sarawak government and to Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for his continuous support towards to this event, which is one of the popular junior golf tournaments in this region,” he added.

Open to local and international junior amateur golfers, the tournament will hold four categories: Category A (Age Group 15-17), B (Age Group 13-14), C (Age Group 12 and Below), and Special Category (Age Group 18-21).

Supported by the Sarawak government through its Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, the event is sanctioned by the Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) and World Amateur Golf Ranking.