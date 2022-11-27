Sabati donates RM275,000 to various organisations in conjunction with Wisma Sabati’s launch

KUCHING (Nov 27): The Association of Wives of Ministers and Deputy Ministers of Sarawak (Sabati) donated a total of RM275,000 to various organisations in conjunction with the launch of Wisma Sabati last night.

Some RM110,000 out of the total donations were channelled to 55 Community-based Rehabilitation Centres while the other RM100,000 was for a unit of Philips ultrasound system for the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

The remaining RM65,000 was distributed evenly – RM5,000 each – for 13 charitable bodies.

The recipients were Sarawak Cheshire Home, Sarawak Society for the Deaf, Sarawak Society for the Blind, Kuching Autistic Association, Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society, Sarawak Breast Cancer Support Group and Sarawak Pink Ribbon Support Group Association.

The rest were Kuching Sentosa Hospital Psychiatric Welfare Body, Rumah Seri Kenangan Visitor’s Board, Sarawak Medical Centre Sdn Bhd, Sarawak Heart Centre, Peryatim Kuching and PPSEAWA Sarawak Chapter.

The donations were doled out during the launch of the new building – Wisma Sabati in conjunction with Sabati’s 40th anniversary celebration held at the new facility at Jalan Bako in Petra Jaya here.

According to a statement issued during the launch, 17,000 patients or between 20 and 30 patients daily in 2020 underwent ultrasound examinations in the SGH’s Radiology Unit.

It pointed out that these patients included new patients, those on surveillance follow up and underwent breast assessment.

“Ultrasound plays an important role in guided procedures for both diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. Currently, SGH has five ultrasound machines shared by all departments within the hospital.

“With an additional ultrasound machine specially for use in the Breast Care Clinic, assessment and biopsies can be performed immediately during a patient’s first clinic visit, reducing the waiting list and time for diagnosis of breast cancer.

“It will avoid multiple visits, reduce travel cost for patients from outside Kuching and help lower anxiety for patients and their families,” the statement added.

Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg graced the launch of Wisma Sabati.

Among those present were Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib, Abang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang and former Tanjong Datu assemblywoman Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu.