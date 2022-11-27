Sino-Dayaks support call for Nanta to be appointed as DPM

KUCHING (Nov 27): The Sino-Dayak Association Sarawak supports the call for Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi to be appointed as a Deputy Prime Minister (DPM).

The association president Sebastian Bong said the true meaning of the unity government can be seen and felt by all if such appointment is materialised.

“His appointment will be seen as the inclusion and recognition of the Dayak community. He (Nanta) is also one of the most senior ‘wakil rakyat’ (elected representative).

“We also hope that our Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) will recommend Dato Sri Alex for the post,” he said today.

Bong was responding to an announcement by newly-minted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that an MP from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) as one of the two DPMs in the federal cabinet.

Nanta is presently the secretary-general of GPS, one of the largest components in the unity government headed by Anwar who is Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman.

Several groups and individuals have called for Nanta to be appointed as the DPM including a group of Parti Rakyat Sarawak’s (PRS) elected representatives who felt that such appointment would be a great honour for Sarawak as well as the country.

A local activist Peter John Jaban was also reported in the media as saying Nanta’s appointment will demonstrate the multiracial nature of the new federal government.

Bong said the association also congratulated Anwar on his appointment as the nation’s 10th Prime Minister and they applaud the formation of a unity government following the outcome of the recently concluded 15th General Election (GE15) .

“We applaud our Premier’s decision to support and join the unity government,” he added.