Two cars slightly damaged after fire breaks out at car workshop in Bintulu

BINTULU (Nov 27): Swift action by the public saved two cars from being completely destroyed after a fire broke out at a car workshop in Jalan Durian Belanda, Taman Lucky here this morning.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the fire only damaged the front bumpers of the cars.

The Bomba said firefighters were deployed to the scene after being notified of the incident at 6.34am.

“Upon arrival at the location, it was found that there was a fire at a car workshop. The fire involved only a machine and two cars where their bumpers were damaged by fire.

“However, the fire did not involve the structure of the building and was extinguished by the public using a fire extinguisher before the arrival of firefighters.”

After ensuring that the area was safe, the firefighters wrapped up the operation.