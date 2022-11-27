Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak hails formation of unity government

KUCHING (Nov 27): Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak (YPS) resonates well with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree for a stable government through the formation of Malaysia Unity Government.

YPS Chief Executive Datu Aloysius J. Dris said, as a citizen, he would like to see that the country propels further under the new Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He is confident that everyone can work together despite differences in views and ideologies.

“These differences, in fact, could be our strengths since each party would bring distinct experiences, knowledge and ideas to the table, all for the benefit of the rakyat,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“We could take a leaf out of Sarawak’s experience as a model state of unity and harmony. Sarawak has shown that diversity is indeed strength,” he noted.

Celebrating diversity is not merely confined to festivities and observances; but more importantly, the respect and acceptance towards one another through our interactions and communications, he stressed.

Of course, this did not happen overnight. It took decades, he added.

“I believe that under our new Prime Minister and his leadership, we would together strive for Malaysia to be a model nation of unity and harmony whilst celebrating our differences.”

“The spirit of the Rukun Negara is very much alive at this moment where the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as the Supreme Head of our nation is given the trust to advise and guide our leaders, where belief in God as well as morality and good behaviours are intertwined and expected of every citizen,” he said.

Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak, herewith, congratulates Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on his appointment as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia.