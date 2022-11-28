137 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 28): Sabah recorded 137 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, with a lower positivity rate of 13.84 per cent.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said a total of 990 samples were tested in the past 24 hours

“The number of new infections on Monday decreased by 17 to 137 cases compared to the previous day.

“This decrease is due to the lower positivity rate today which is 13.84 per cent compared to 16.33 per cent yesterday. The total test sample is 990, not much different from the previous 943,” he said.

Three districts recorded double-digit cases namely Kota Kinabalu with 54 infections, Penampang 19 and Lahad Datu 16.

Meanwhile, Beaufort, Keningau, Kinabatangan, Kunak, Nabawan, Pitas, Ranau, Semporna, Sipitang, Tambunan, Tenom and Tongod recorded zero case.

From the 137 cases on Monday, only one patient in Category 5. The rest are under Categories 1 and 2.