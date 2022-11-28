16 sports complexes in Sabah undergoing maintenance, upgrading

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 28): The Youth and Sports Ministry is committed to maintain and upgrade the sports complexes in the state.

Minster Datuk Ellron Angin said through its short-term plan, they have carried out maintenance and upgrading works in phases at all the 16 sports complexes this year alone.

The sports complexes are in Tenom, Semporna, Penampang, Keningau, Sipitang, Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Tambunan, Nabawan, Beaufort, Kota Belud, Kudat, Ranau, Lahad Datu, Beluran and Sandakan.

“These minor repairs and upgrades however do not mean that all the damages in a sports complex were covered.

“There is still works to be done and it will be implemented in phases,” said Ellron.

The Sook assemblyman assured that the works at sports complexes would continue next year based on the allocation approved by the State Government.

Ellron said this when replying to a question from Phoong Jin Zhe at the State Assembly yesterday, where the Luyang assemblyman enquired his successor of the state government’s plan, short term and long term, to improve and upgrade the facilities at all 16 sports complexes.

“As for the long-term plan, the ministry will always submit application under the state-funded Malaysian Plan development programme for additional facilities at sports complexes,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ellron said the ministry has allocated fund under the 2023 budget for the maintenance works on football field as well as sepak takraw and volleyball courts among others at villages.

However, he admitted not all applications from clubs, associations or committee at village level in the state can be fulfilled.

“It will be based on the needs or level of damages of the sports facilities. In other words, there is no fixed distribution for every village in the state,” Ellron said in his reply to Nabawan assemblyman Datuk Abdul Ghani Mohamed Yassin.