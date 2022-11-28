22 plants in Sabah facing problems supplying clean water

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 28): Twenty-two of 84 water treatment plants in Sabah are constantly facing problems supplying clean water due to river pollution that are affecting plant operations.

Telupid assemblyman Jonnybone Kurum said that the 22 water treatment plants are in Tuaran, Kinabatangan, Tawau, Kalabakan, Kunak, Keningau, Tenom, Nabawan, Sook, Tulid, Beaufort, Sipitang and Kota Belud.

“The 22 water treatment plants in the districts are the most problematic in Sabah, causing up to 45 percent of water supply shortage in Sabah,” he said.

He urged the Works Ministry, which has been allocated RM1.16 billion for 2023, to address issues that are constantly plaguing the people.

Jonnybone also mentioned the RM794.8 million to support repair works, basic infrastructure upgrades, particularly in rural Sabah.

“This allocation is channeled to the Drainage and Irrigation Department and Water Department for the purpose of operation, upgrade and maintenance of drainage and irrigation infrastructure, management and development of flood mitigation system and the cleaning and protection of river banks,” he said at the State Assembly on Monday.

He added that the aim is to ensure continuous supply of adequate quality water supply.

He said that this provision is also used for official operations, water plant maintenance and repair as well as pump and motor replacement, power generator maintenance and repair of circulating pipes as well as the transfer of pairs due to the expansion and upgrading of roads.

“Road connectivity, especially in rural areas, is also an issue that should receive due attention and be resolved immediately.

“Among the road connections that are said to need maintenance is the Telupid to Sandakan Road, and other rural areas. This is a major concern for road users, especially in terms of safety,” he said.

He added that the Public Works Department is allocated RM360.19 million to implement high-impact development projects such as roads, slope bridges, buildings and traffic and road safety improvements in urban, rural and small town areas.

The Public Works Department is allocated a special allocation of RM35 million.

Jonnybone also said that the Rural Development Ministry’s allocation of RM212.63 million gives an advantage to district officials and sub-district officials to continue efforts to improve communication roads between villages and towns so that rural residents can use the basic facilities provided such as village roads, town halls, bridges and houses of worship.

He said that in addition, he also suggested that the operation and management of the regional office can be improved by appointing additional technicians to facilitate the implementation of projects and development activities at the regional level.

Jonnybone also urged the State Government to speed up the issuance of warrant or document to allow the use of allocations so that initiatives and projects planned can be implemented.

He said that the delay in the warrant can jeopardise the efficiency in implementing projects and activities that have been planned.

“Development expenditure is an important element to ensure the state development agenda can be carried out systematically and effectively.

“For example, the state government’s commitment to spearhead new encouragement such as the digital economy and infrastructure development are in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya roadmap agenda.

“Hence, matters such as this are important to guarantee the gap in the rate of internet penetration, especially in the rural areas, can be reduced effectively,” he said.

Jonnybone is also urging all parties involved in politics to support the new federal government created on November 24.

“Stability in the national administration process depends on how the process of government administration in our country can be carried out without any threat or interference that could ultimately affect all parties,” he reminded.