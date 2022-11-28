Abg Jo urges Bumiputera contractors to adopt new innovation, technology to enhance competitiveness

KUCHING (Nov 28): Bumiputera contractors in the state have been urged to adopt new innovation and technology to enhance their competitiveness in the construction industry.

In making this call, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said contractors must improve their knowledge and hire quality employees to strengthen their capacity.

He suggested contractors provide internship programme for the fresh graduates to improve the human capital in the industry.

“First, you (small-medium enterprise contractor) must possess professionalism. You must have a company and employees. You need to train your employees so that you can run your company efficiently. I suggest contractors to provide internship programme for our young and fresh graduates,” he said.

Abang Johari said this in his speech when officiating a charity dinner programme organised by Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Chamber (DUBS) Kuching branch at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here in Kuching last night.

Abang Johari said while the state government will continue to provide support for Bumiputera contractors, it cannot afford to compromise on quality.

He also said contractors need proper training and move away from conventional methods to remain competitive.

According to Abang Johari, poor management in construction and lack of knowledge had contributed to prolonged delays of the projects which then became sick projects.

“So when given a job by the government through a tender, you already know what to do. There will be no problem such as tenders being sold to other people.

“The government’s problem now is that many projects that we have tendered become sick projects.

“There is one project in Limbang, we already changed four different contractors. One in Baram, three different contractors had changed to deliver the project. So in the end the project becomes sick, when the project is sick, the government is also sick because the people don’t trust and don’t have confidence in the government.

“This happened to the bridge in Marudi, people say why the government can’t deliver it is because of this,” he said.

He further elaborated that the state government had changed the tendering mechanism by closely monitoring contractors’ background before awarding a contract.

“I have already given instructions to revamp the whole lot including the tender documents including the vendor.

“So, when the main contractor cannot perform the work, we will go directly to the vendor and payment can be made directly to the vendor in the job tender.

“There are problems where the main contractors have not made payment to their subcontractors. And we cannot just terminate them because the tender is a dated tender document which payment must be made to the successful contractor.

“But now we have already changed the tender mechanism. If the work is completed, we will pay directly to the subcontractors,” he added.

Adding on, he said the State Budget 2023 provides various opportunities for contractors to partake in public procurement.

He also called on all contractors involved in government projects to show the best performance in terms of quality, productivity, professionalism and to complete the project on time.

At the event, Abang Johari announced a sum of RM100,000 to be given to DUBS Kuching branch for the purchase of construction equipment and machines.