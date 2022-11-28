Activist wants more than just one Sarawakian nominee for DPM post

KUCHING (Nov 28): Sarawakian social activist Peter John Jaban opines that Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof should not be the sole candidate for the deputy prime minister post from Sarawak.

In a statement today, he pointed out that other potential candidates could be Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Dato Sri Nancy Shukri, and Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem.

“Alternative names other than Fadillah Yusuf to be part of the unity government, we have Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, a grandson of the iban paramount chief Tun Jugah.

“Dato Sri Nancy was born before the formation of Malaysia in Kuching, Sarawak on 5 August 1961, to a famous mother Bibi McPherson and Shukri Mahidi. She has Malay and Melanau ancestry on her father’s side while her mother has Scottish, Iban and Chinese ancestry.

“Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem is a Bidayuh. There should be at least three other candidates for the new prime minister to decide which is the appropriate candidate for the job,” he said.

Peter asserted that there should at least be one Dayak to be proposed to fill the DPM post.

“Why the Dayak? We (the Dayak) have been loyal and a stronger supporter of the government. Pre-Malaysia Tun Jugah played an important role in forming Malaysia as we know now.

“Since independence Dayaks have been contributing their fair share to Malaysia, ‘in sickness and in health’ the Dayaks have always been there for Malaysia,” he stressed.

Peter said the motto ‘Agi Idup Agi Ngelaban’ (We will fight to our death) has always been the Dayak community’s principle in Malaysia.

“It is not being racist or politically motivated but a matter of recognition due to the Dayaks of Malaysia. At least, being one of the candidates as DPM is due recognition to the Dayaks in Malaysia.

“Recognition is due and owed to the Dayaks. The Sarawak proposed candidates for DPM whether appointed or not is secondary, our PM has his prerogative and in the interest our currently ‘sick’ nation of Malaysia. The three candidates from Sarawak must be multiracial,” he said.

He said the Sarawak government must be fair in the appointment of DPM.

“As the late (Pehin Sri) Adenan Satem used to say ‘makan sama tidur sama, cari amoi pun sama’ … please have regard to the multiracial ethnicity of Sarawak,” Peter added.

Yesterday, a Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) source told a national English daily that Fadillah’s name has been touted by the Sarawak coalition to fill the position.