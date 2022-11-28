Aid recipients must report to welfare office

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 28): Welfare aid recipients are reminded to report to the welfare office in their respective districts once every three months, or renew their application within 24 months for State Government aid or 12 months for Federal Government aid.

State Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Shahelmey Yahya said this is to prevent their names from being taken out from the welfare aid recipient system which automatically updates recipient data information.

“All recipients must report to the respective welfare office of their district once every three months. They do not have to physically go to the district welfare office. The recipient, or an authorized representative, can also report via a phone call to the office.

“If they fail to report within the three-month period, the system will take out the recipient’s name automatically as a control measure to prevent overpayment. For example, when a recipient has died.

This measure was implemented based on feedback from the National Audit which shows that until September 2022, we still have a total of 61 cases of overpayment.

“A recipient review process is carried out after the three-month period if a complaint is received by the District Welfare Office to determine whether the recipient is still eligible for the aid. If the former recipient is still eligible, the Welfare Services Department (JPKA) will re-activate the recipient’s name in the system,” he said.

Shahelmey was responding to a question by Karamunting assemblyman George Hiew Vun Zin and an additional question by Kepayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang during the State Legislative Assembly sitting here on Monday.

When responding to another additional question by Kunak assemblywoman Norazlinah Arif on whether issues concerning the updating of the welfare aid recipient system can be overcome by adding staff in certain districts, Shahelmy said he was informed by JPKA that they have enough staff but he will take the suggestion into consideration.