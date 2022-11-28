Anwar’s new federal government must keep promise of recognising UEC, says Sarawak Chinese federation

KUCHING (Nov 28): The Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations (SFCA) has reminded the new federal government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to deliver on its election promise to recognise the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC).

SFCA president Datuk Richard Wee said the new unity government should also introduce and implement systematic allocations for Chinese independent schools.

“Chinese independent schools have been producing a great number of talents in the last few decades. They deserve the country’s recognition and assistance, and seeing UEC being recognised by the government has been the heartfelt wish of the Chinese community.

“The recognition of UEC will also help the country avert brain drain, which should subsequently see further national development,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

Wee, who is also Kuching Chung Hua Middle Schools Nos. 1, 3, and 4 Management Committee chairman, stressed that the UEC’s recognition must not be made a political tool to suit some personal agenda.

According to him, recognising the UEC will not only be good for Malaysia but the new federal government will also be seen as a driving force to bring new hope to the people.

“Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is so far the only state government in the country that recognises UEC. Since GPS is also part of the federal unity government, I believe they can give it a last push to the federal government to recognise UEC,” he said.

He said the federation also looks forward to an inclusive federal Cabinet that truly reflects the spirit of a unity government.

“We hope that the (new federal) Cabinet will be inclusive and truly reflect the intention and spirit of the unity government. Also the fulfilment of the election pledges and promises such as restoration of MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963), devolution of education and healthcare, and recognition of UEC (Unified Examination Certificate).

“This will show that the new government is willing to fulfil their promises unlike the previous governments,” he said.

Wee also said it will be a welcome gesture if Anwar includes a Sarawakian deputy prime minister in his new Cabinet.

“But I agree with the Premier’s (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) view that it should not be a decorative and symbolic post; it has to be a post that comes with power and authority to be meaningful,” he added.

Wee said Sarawakians are also deeply concerned about having greater representation in Parliament.

He added that the Pakatan Harapan manifesto had included ensuring Sabah and Sarawak will each have 35 per cent representation in Parliament.