Bamboo Ethnic Weekend exemplifies true meaning of ‘ethnic’

KUCHING (Nov 28): The Old Court House here came alive with ethnic music, crafts, and stories of the traditional ways of the older generations from various ethnic groups during the recent Bamboo Ethnic Weekend (BEW).

BEW chairman Narawi Rashidi and consultant Dr Geraldine Law had gotten together to plan a ‘Weekend of Bamboo and Ethnic Festivities’ beginning with the focus on bamboo and ethnic music of Sarawak.

According to a statement today, the two have been friends for many years and share similar interest in bamboo and ethnic instrument-making.

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan was present to officiate at the launch.

The event gave visitors an opportunity to observe skilled bamboo and ethnic instrument-makers craft their instruments up close.

It was also an opportunity for the young children and youths to come together again after the pandemic lockdown.

The programme also included a variety of musical performances; songs, dances and a bamboo orchestra, while the ethnic food festival taking place at the same time came alive with many food enthusiast crowding the corridor and halls.

The bamboo orchestra was conducted by Narawi, who is a collector and lover of bamboo musical instruments. He led the group of youths who had come together to resume playing after the pandemic.

Another highlight at the event was the flute solo by Bong Foo Yong, who played a Chinese song accompanied by a bamboo angklung.

Snowdan pointed out that the event exemplified the meaning of the term ‘ethnic’ perfectly as it has always been the way for ethnic groups to express their hearts’ overflow of sentiments and feelings through music.

“It was very good to see the groups all coming alive again, and that this will give all Sarawakians an identity even when they go overseas to study or work,” he said.