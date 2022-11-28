Bandar Baru Samariang to experience water supply interruption

KUCHING (Nov 28): All areas in Bandar Baru Samariang will be affected by a water supply interruption tomorrow (Nov 29).

The Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) said this is to enable flow meter installation works.

“The disruption will occur between 9pm and 5am the following day.

“It is to make way for the contractor to conduct flow meter installation works in Bandar Baru Samariang,” JBALB said in a scheduled work notice.

The department advised consumers to store a sufficient amount of water for use during the supply interruption period.

JBALB said it will ensure water supply is restored as soon as possible to the affected areas.

It added that any inconvenience caused is much regretted.

For more information, call JBALB Kuching on 082-203497 or the JBALB 24-hour Call Centre on 082-262211.