Bukit Assek rep to prioritise upgrades of fire hydrant system

SIBU (Nov 28): Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng will set aside some allocation from his next year’s Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) to improve the fire hydrant system in the constituency.

According to him, the several episodes of fire outbreaks in the area with the latest incident at Tong Sang Road last month has spelt urgency.

Chieng said he will work with Sibu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) to check on the functionality of the existing fire hydrants and its piping.

He added that faulty parts or non-functioning ones will be replaced.

“I have started to plan RTP projects. So, next year, in one event of my RTP projects, I will prioritise the allocation as I work together with Bomba Sibu.

“It has been brought to my attention that many fire hydrants and piping in Bukit Assek area are not functioning well. That is why we need to check on the state of the fire hydrants and its piping,” he said after launching the free health screening community programme in SJKC Sacred Heart here yesterday.

Chieng stressed that such exercise is crucial for people to feel safe.

“I need help from Bomba Sibu to check (the fire hydrants) every one of them. I want to upgrade the fire hydrant systems in Bukit Assek area,” he said.

According to him, the exercise will be divided into areas as Bukit Assek state constituency covers a big area and he pointed out that the allocation may not be enough to complete the exercise at one go.