Business leader says Sarawakians must be well represented in Anwar’s new Cabinet

KUCHING (Nov 28): A business leader here hopes to see a good representation of Sarawakian MPs in the new federal Cabinet to ensure greater development in the state.

Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Sarawak (ACCCIS) secretary-general Datuk Jonathan Chai said he would like to see the state being assigned not only a deputy prime minister’s post but also other vital portfolios.

“From the perspective of a Sarawakian, I hope that there would be sufficient representation in the new line-up of the (Federal) Cabinet. Not only the position of a deputy prime minister, (but also) certain important portfolios like the Works, Rural Development, Health, and even Education should be allocated to the representatives from GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak).

“Pending the devolution of autonomy for health and education to Sarawak, it would be appropriate for Sarawakians to hold the posts during the transitional period so that the process of devolution could be expedited and carried out smoothly,” he told The Borneo Post here today.

He was commenting on the Chinese business sector’s expectations for the new federal Cabinet, which has yet to be announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Chai said he personally hoped that the new Federal Cabinet would comprise members with requisite professional qualifications and experience.

He stressed that new federal Cabinet members should come with zero controversial background and not be involved in any on-going court case.

“Our Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has already indicated that Cabinet appointments are not a reward for supporting the unity government and he wants ministers who will support him based on his policies and are committed to good governance, anti-corruption, and economic recovery.

“If he really meant what he said, we could expect a reasonably good Cabinet for the unity government,” he said.

Chai said he also supports Anwar’s desire to reduce the size of the federal Cabinet.

He opined the new government must put a stop to unnecessary wastage of public money.

“A good and inclusive Cabinet with members of calibre would enhance the confidence of the business community as well as foreign investors.

“I applaud the immediate attention of the new Prime Minister in tackling the issues of high cost of living and trying to find ways to solve the problems,” Chai added.