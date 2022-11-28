Cuepacs: Give priority to capable, competent civil servants for key posts

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 28): The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) hopes that the government will give priority to civil servants who are capable and competent to fill key positions in the public service.

Its president Datuk Adnan Mat said political interference in the appointment of civil servants should be avoided to ensure those appointed are able to do their best to help the Cabinet ministers.

“There should be no favourtism especially in the appointment of key positions because it can affect public service operation if those appointed are not competent,” he said in a statement here today.

He said it is feared that officials who are appointed because they are the ‘’favourites’ of certain politicians might not be able to carry out their responsibilities effectively, especially in advising their respective ministers.

“Cuepacs has no problem with qualified political appointees, but to ensure the smooth running of a department, it is better to appoint only civil servants when there is a change of government.

“These political appointees will resign or may be forced to resign when there is a change in government which could affect public administration and give a negative perception towards government services,” he said. — Bernama