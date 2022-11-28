DAP man suggests short-term measures to address flash floods in resettlement area

KUCHING (Nov 28): Short-term measures must be put in place to address the issue of flash flooding in the areas of Stampin Resettlement Scheme, Democratic Action Party (DAP) member Michael Kong has suggested.

“Today, we experienced a heavy downpour for approximately an hour and this immediately led to the flooding of the vicinity around Lorong 2 of Stampin Resettlement Scheme,” said Kong, who is a special assistant to state DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

Despite the proposal for a RM350-million flood mitigation for Stampin Resettlement Scheme, Kong said immediate actions are needed due to frequent flash floods occurring in the residential areas caused by overflowing drains at Jalan Stutong Baru.

“This would mean that there is a problem with the drainage system which hindered the discharge of rainwater,” he said in a statement.

Kong said DAP and the nearby residents had repeatedly raised the issue but no action was taken to rectify the problem.

“The common complaints are that the common drains are clogged and are not looked into by the authorities. As a result of this, there was a flash flood today which caused much damage to personal property as well as inconvenience to the people here.”

Thus, Kong urged the local council to take immediate remedial action to address the issue of flash flooding in the affected areas to avoid any untoward incidents in the future.