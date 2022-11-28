Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia records lower weekly Covid new cases from Nov 20 to 26

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 28): New cases of Covid-19 in the country dropped 2.5 per cent to 18,606 cases for Epidemiological Week 47 (ME 47/2022) which is from November 20 to 26 compared to 19,083 cases in the previous week.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement today said the number of local cases fell 2.6 per cent from 19,068 cases (ME 46/2022) to 18,581 cases while import cases rose 66.7 per cent (from 15 to 25 cases).

He said the number of recoveries during the same week was also lower by 19 per cent (from 23,089 cases to 18,699 cases) while death cases went up by 17 per cent from 47 to 55 cases.

“The average daily active cases for ME47/2022 were down 2.8 per cent (from 27,806 to 27,020 cases) compared to ME 46/2022,” he said.

According to him, cumulatively there were 4,984,272 Covid-19 new cases recorded since ME 4/2020 which was on January 25, 2020 to ME 47/2022 (November 16, 2022), while recoveries logged for the same period were 4,920,983 cases with 36,648 deaths.

On admissions to hospitals and Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) for every 100,000 people, Dr Noor Hisham said overall, it increased by 5.1 per cent.

He said admissions to public hospitals for category one (asymptomatic) and category two (with symptoms) were up 3.4 per cent while for category three (with lung infection), four (requiring oxygen aid) and five (on ventilator) rose 4.1 per cent. — Bernama